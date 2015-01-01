Abstract

In Canada, cannabis was legalized for medical purposes in 2001 and for nonmedical use in 2018, with edibles, concentrates, and topicals following in 2019 under the Canadian Cannabis Act (Bill C-45).1 This legislation regulates the production, distribution, sale, and possession of cannabis, aiming to protect public health and safety, restrict youth access, and undermine the illegal market. Importantly, it also includes provisions for cannabis research. Five years after legalization, we evaluate the impact of this regulatory shift. We first summarize the initial data reflecting the effects of new cannabis regulations on public health (e.g., trends in cannabis use, health outcomes, hospital visits) and discuss the progress in clinical cannabis research; the current regulatory environment; and the challenges faced, including sourcing cannabis and placebo under the current regulatory framework. The Cannabis Act itself is an ongoing experiment in public policy, and monitoring these developments is crucial for providing valuable input into its ongoing review, ensuring it remains evidence-based and adaptable. We conclude with pitfalls and hurdles ahead, as well as recommendations for future cannabis research. ...

Language: en