Abstract

IMPORTANCE: The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR), recently identified internet gaming disorder (IGD) as a condition warranting more research, and few empirically validated treatments exist. Mindfulness meditation (MM) has multiple health benefits; however, its efficacy in treating IGD and potential neural mechanisms underlying MM treatment of the disorder remain largely unknown.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficacy of MM used to treat adults with IGD and to identify neural mechanisms underlying MM.



DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This randomized clinical trial was performed from October 1 to November 30, 2023, at Hangzhou Normal University in Hangzhou, China. Adults (aged ≥18 years) who met at least 6 of the 9 DSM-5-TR proposed criteria for IGD were recruited to receive either MM or progressive muscle relaxation (PMR). Data analysis was performed on December 1, 2023.



INTERVENTION: Participants underwent MM training (an 8-session meditation program that focuses on attention and acceptance) and PMR training (an 8-time program for body relaxation) delivered in groups that met 2 times each week for 4 weeks.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: This per-protocol analysis included only participants who finished the pretest assessment, 8 training sessions, and posttest assessment. The main outcomes were addiction severity (measured with the DSM-5-TR proposed criteria for IGD and with Internet Addiction Test scores), gaming craving (measured with Questionnaire for Gaming Urges scores), and blood oxygen level-dependent signals assessed with cue-craving tasks on fMRI. Behavioral and brain measurements were compared using analysis of variance. Functional connectivity (FC) among identified brain regions was measured to test connectivity changes associated with MM.



RESULTS: This study included 64 adults with IGD. A total of 32 participants received MM (mean [SD] age, 20.3 [1.9] years; 17 women [53%]) and 32 received PMR (mean [SD] age, 20.2 [1.5] years; 16 women [50%]). The severity of IGD decreased in the MM group (pretest vs posttest: mean [SD], 7.0 [1.1] vs 3.6 [0.8]; P < .001) and in the PMR group (mean [SD], 7.1 [0.9] vs 6.0 [0.9]; P = .04). The MM group had a greater decrease in IGD severity than the PMR group (mean [SD] score change for the MM group vs the PMR group, -3.6 [0.3] vs -1.1 [0.2]; P < .001). Mindfulness meditation was associated with decreased brain activation in the bilateral lentiform nuclei (r = 0.40; 95% CI, 0.19 to 0.60; P = .02), insula (r = 0.35; 95% CI, 0.09 to 0.60; P = .047), and medial frontal gyrus (MFG; r = 0.43; 95% CI, 0.16 to 0.70; P = .01). Increased MFG-lentiform FC and decreased craving (pretest vs posttest: mean [SD], 58.8 [15.7] vs 33.6 [12.0]; t = -8.66; ƞ2 = 0.30; P < .001) was observed after MM, and changes in MFG-lentiform FC mediated the relationship between increased mindfulness and decreased craving (mediate effect, -0.17; 95% CI, -0.32 to -0.08; P = .03).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this study, MM was more effective in decreasing addiction severity and gaming cravings compared with PMR. These findings indicate that MM may be an effective treatment for IGD and may exert its effects by altering frontopallidal pathways. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Chinese Clinical Trial Registry Identifier: ChiCTR2300075869.

