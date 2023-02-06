Abstract

On Feb 6, 2023, a 7·8 magnitude earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria. This was followed by numerous aftershocks and a second earthquake of 7·6 magnitude.1

These earthquakes were the deadliest to hit Türkiye since 1999, when a similar magnitude tremor devastated the densely populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, killing thousands of people. The earthquakes on Feb 6 occurred in the southeastern region of Türkiye and, according to the country's disaster and emergency management authority, as of Feb 12 has killed more than 33 000 people and injured thousands more in both Türkiye and Syria.1

The earthquakes have had a major effect on Türkiye's health-care system, causing damage to hospitals and health clinics in the affected areas, resulting in a shortage of medical facilities for injured and displaced people. Furthermore, the loss of power, water, and communication systems has complicated the health-care system's response efforts. The earthquakes have also put a huge strain on the medical workforce, as doctors and nurses have had to work long hours to treat injured people and manage the crisis. This strain has further exacerbated the pre-existing workforce shortages and burn-out of Türkiye's health-care system. The strain on the health-care system has also delayed the provision of essential health services to the affected population, particularly those with chronic illnesses (eg, diabetes, cancers, heart diseases, stroke, and chronic kidney disease) who are unable to access their regular care.2

The earthquakes have not only caused physical injuries and property damage, but have also had a large psychological impact on the affected population. Because of the disaster's sudden and traumatic nature, survivors and those who have lost loved ones are experiencing high levels of stress, anxiety, and fear. The displacement, loss of homes and possessions, and uncertainty about the future have all contributed to psychological distress of affected populations...

