Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a major risk factor for the development of major depressive disorder (MDD). To gain more knowledge on how adverse childhood experiences influence the development of brain architecture, we studied functional connectivity (FC) alterations of neural networks of depressed patients with, or without the history of CM.



METHODS: Depressed patients with severe childhood maltreatment (n = 18), MDD patients without maltreatment (n = 19), and matched healthy controls (n = 20) were examined with resting state functional MRI. History of maltreatment was assessed with the 28-item Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Intra- and inter-network FC alterations were evaluated using FMRIB Software Library and CONN toolbox.



RESULTS: We found numerous intra- and inter-network FC alterations between the maltreated and the non-maltreated patients. Intra-network FC differences were found in the default mode, visual and auditory networks, and cerebellum. Network modelling revealed several inter-network FC alterations connecting the default mode network with the executive control, salience and cerebellar networks. Increased inter-network FC was found in maltreated patients between the sensory-motor and visual, cerebellar, default mode and salience networks. LIMITATIONS: Relatively small sample size, cross-sectional design, and retrospective self-report questionnaire to assess adverse childhood experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings confirm that severely maltreated depressed patients display numerous alterations of intra- and inter-network FC strengths, not only in their fronto-limbic circuits, but also in sensory-motor, visual, auditory, and cerebellar networks. These functional alterations may explain that maltreated individuals typically display altered perception and are prone to develop functional neurological symptom disorder (conversion disorder) in adulthood.

Language: en