Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The clinical efficacy of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in Japan has not been adequately investigated. Furthermore, the relationship between stimulation-site pain and the antidepressant effects of rTMS has not been thoroughly examined. Therefore, this study aimed to clarify (1) the real-world efficacy and safety of rTMS for TRD in Japan and (2) the relationship between stimulation-site pain and clinical improvement of depressive symptoms.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective observational study involving 50 right-handed patients with TRD. All patients received high-frequency rTMS for up to 6 weeks. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the Montgomery-Åsberg depression rating scale (MADRS). Pain at the stimulation site was reported by the patients using a visual analog scale (VAS) after each session. Remission and response rates at 3 and 6 weeks were calculated based on the MADRS scores. The correlation between changes in the MADRS and VAS scores was examined.



RESULTS: Remission and response rates were 36% and 46%, respectively, at the end of 3 weeks, and 60% and 70%, respectively, at 6 weeks. At the end of the treatment, there was significant correlation between the reduction of MADRS and VAS scores (r = 0.42, p = 0.003).



CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the clinical efficacy of rTMS in Japan and the correlation between its antidepressant effects and stimulation-site pain.

Language: en