Abstract

Bullying has existed in health and social care organisations for many years. Although researchers have examined the effects of bullying on nurses and nursing students, there has been too little focus on bullying behaviours inflicted directly or indirectly on nurse leaders and managers. This article provides concise and practical guidance for nurses in leadership or management roles on how to identify and manage bullying behaviours directed at themselves. • Overt or covert bullying in nursing can happen at every level of the organisation. • Bullying negatively affects practice, teamwork, staff morale and patient care. • Identifying bullying is the first step in addressing unacceptable behaviours. • Admitting that you may be being bullied and seeking support to manage bullying is a hallmark of an effective nurse leader. REFLECTIVE ACTIVITY: 'How to' articles can help to update your practice and ensure it remains evidence-based. Apply this article to your practice. Reflect on and write a short account of: • How this article might improve your practice when managing being bullied as a nurse leader. • How you could use this information to educate your peers about managing being bullied as a nurse leader.

