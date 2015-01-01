Abstract

Addressing the challenge of limited accuracy and real-time performance in intelligent guided vehicle (IGV) image recognition and detection, typically reliant on traditional feature extraction approaches. This study delves into a visual navigation detection method using an improved You Only Look Once (YOLO) model-simplified YOLOv2 (SYOLOv2) to satisfy the complex operating conditions of the port and the limitations of IGV hardware computing. The convolutional neural network structure of YOLOv2 is refined to ensure adaptability to varying weather conditions using a single image. Preprocessing of images involves Contrast Limited Adaptive Histogram Equalization (CLAHE), while an adaptive image resolution detection model, contingent upon vehicle speed, is proposed to enhance the detection performance. The comparative experiments conducted on image datasets reflective of actual road conditions and weather conditions demonstrate notable enhancements in accuracy and frames transmitted per second compared to conventional methods. These improvements signify the efficacy of the proposed approach in meeting the stringent requirements for real-time detection on IGV platforms.

Language: en