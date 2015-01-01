Abstract

BACKGROUND: The lack of a reliable research tool for assessing the attitudes, behaviours, and learning resources of rugby coaches and players regarding the ruck event is a significant gap in rugby research.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to adapt an existing questionnaire focused on the tackle event and to validate and establish the reliability of the instrument. The questionnaire explores the attitudes, behaviours, and learning resources of rugby coaches and players, with a focus on the ruck event and its impact on coach and player development, as well as coaching practices.



METHODS: A seven-step design process was followed to validate the questionnaire's content, construct, clarity, and relevance. A panel of 12 experts evaluated the questionnaire, followed by a test-retest procedure involving 15 coaches and 16 players, highlighting the effectiveness of this questionnaire, and emphasising its potential to generate data that can impact the field of rugby coaching and player development.



RESULTS: The questionnaire was deemed appropriate and clear by the expert panel, with an average completion time of 22 minutes. Moderate to good agreement was observed among players (ICC Agreement = 0.71) and coaches (ICC Agreement = 0.88), with high response consistency (ICC Consistency = 0.71 for players and 0.87 for coaches). Significant agreement was also found in Kendall's W scores (players = 0.85, coaches = 0.93, p<0.01).



CONCLUSION: This study presents a developed questionnaire noted for its clarity, reliability, and consistency. It serves as a valuable tool for future rugby research, with the potential to impact coach and player development significantly.

Language: en