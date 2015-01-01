Abstract

The constant increase in the number of neurotraumas in the country leads to an increase in forensic examinations of a persons. In Russia, about 600 thousand people receive craniocerebral injuries annually, of which 50 thousand die, others are potentially will be in forensic examination during or after treatment. With an increase in the total number of such examinations, the number of erroneous conclusions is expected to increase. If it is impossible for the radiologist included in the commission to review the results of computed tomography of the head performed in the hospital, the experts are forced to use the data that are recorded in the medical documents. The present study revealed the percentage of erroneous interpretations in such descriptions, systematized typical errors, calculated the sensitivity, specificity and accuracy of computed tomography in craniocerebral injury.



Постоянное увеличение числа нейротравм в стране приводит к увеличению судебно-медицинских обследований и экспертиз живых лиц. В России ежегодно черепно-мозговую травму получают около 600 тыс. человек, из них 50 тыс. погибают, другие являются потенциально подэкспертными. С увеличением общего числа такого рода экспертиз ожидаемо возрастает и количество ошибочных выводов. При невозможности пересмотра рентгенологом, включенным в состав комиссии, результатов компьютерной томографии головы, выполненной в стационаре, эксперты вынуждены использовать данные, зафиксированные в медицинских документах. В результате настоящего исследования выявлен процент ошибочных интерпретаций в таких описаниях, систематизированы типовые ошибки, произведен расчет чувствительности, специфичности и точности компьютерной томографии при черепно-мозговой травме.

