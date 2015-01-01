|
Egorova EV, Kildyushov EM, Burenchev DV. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2024; 67(3): 24-28.
Возможности использования результатов компьютерной томографии головы у потерпевших с черепно-мозговой травмой
(Copyright © 2024, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
38887067
The constant increase in the number of neurotraumas in the country leads to an increase in forensic examinations of a persons. In Russia, about 600 thousand people receive craniocerebral injuries annually, of which 50 thousand die, others are potentially will be in forensic examination during or after treatment. With an increase in the total number of such examinations, the number of erroneous conclusions is expected to increase. If it is impossible for the radiologist included in the commission to review the results of computed tomography of the head performed in the hospital, the experts are forced to use the data that are recorded in the medical documents. The present study revealed the percentage of erroneous interpretations in such descriptions, systematized typical errors, calculated the sensitivity, specificity and accuracy of computed tomography in craniocerebral injury.
Language: ru
