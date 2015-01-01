|
Choo S, Kim R, Lee H, Eom YJ, Yi H, Kim R, Williams DR, Kim SS. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38888372
INTRODUCTION: Anti-transgender stigma presents threats of discrimination to transgender and nonbinary (TGNB) individuals, prompting them to stay vigilant. Using a longitudinal data of 285 South Korean TGNB adults, we examined vigilance and its associations with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt and explored the protective role of connectedness to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community.
Language: en
transgender; suicidal ideation; suicide attempt; connectedness to the LGBTQ+ community; vigilance