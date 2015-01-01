Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anti-transgender stigma presents threats of discrimination to transgender and nonbinary (TGNB) individuals, prompting them to stay vigilant. Using a longitudinal data of 285 South Korean TGNB adults, we examined vigilance and its associations with suicidal ideation and suicide attempt and explored the protective role of connectedness to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community.



METHODS: Data were collected in October 2021 (baseline) and October 2022 (follow-up). Vigilance was measured using the 4-item Heightened Vigilance Scale at baseline. At follow-up, 12-month suicidal ideation and suicide attempt, and connectedness to the LGBTQ+ community were measured.



RESULTS: Having heightened levels of vigilance was associated with increased prevalence of suicidal ideation (Prevalence Ratio [PR]: 1.33, 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 1.09-1.62) and suicide attempt (PR: 2.18, 95% CI: 1.23-3.86), after adjusting for covariates including anti-transgender discrimination experiences and lifetime suicidality at baseline. When stratified by connectedness to the LGBTQ+ community, the associations between vigilance and suicidality remained statistically significant among those with low connectedness whereas no statistically significant association was observed among those with high connectedness.



CONCLUSION: The study provides empirical evidence for policies and interventions that ensure safety of TGNB individuals from discrimination and promote connectedness to the LGBTQ+ community to reduce the suicide risk among TGNB individuals.

