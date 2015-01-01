|
Citation
Rogers ML, Bozzay ML, Hughes CD, Schatten HT, Armey MF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38888350
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Several characteristics of suicidal ideation, including frequency, duration, perceived controllability, and intensity, have been identified. The present study examined whether these characteristics of baseline suicidal ideation uniquely predicted (1) the severity, variability, and frequency of suicidal ideation assessed through real-time monitoring; and (2) suicide attempts at 3-week and 6-month follow-up among recently discharged psychiatric inpatients.
Language: en
Keywords
suicidal ideation; ecological momentary assessment; perceived control; thought characteristics