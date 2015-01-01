Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Several characteristics of suicidal ideation, including frequency, duration, perceived controllability, and intensity, have been identified. The present study examined whether these characteristics of baseline suicidal ideation uniquely predicted (1) the severity, variability, and frequency of suicidal ideation assessed through real-time monitoring; and (2) suicide attempts at 3-week and 6-month follow-up among recently discharged psychiatric inpatients.



METHODS: A sample of 249 adults (M(age) = 40.43, 55.1% female, 91.4% White) completed a baseline assessment of their suicidal ideation characteristics during psychiatric hospitalization, five daily ecological momentary assessments (EMA) for 21 days following discharge, and follow-up assessments of suicide-related outcomes at 3-week and 6-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Perceived controllability of suicidal thoughts was uniquely associated with the variability of EMA-assessed suicidal ideation and the presence of suicide attempts at 3-week, but not 6-month follow-up. No other characteristic of baseline suicidal ideation was uniquely associated with EMA-assessed suicidal ideation or the presence of suicide attempts at follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Given links between the perceived controllability of suicidal ideation and (1) momentary variability of suicidal ideation and (2) suicide attempts over the subsequent 3 weeks, perceived controllability of suicidal thinking may be a useful marker of short-term risk that may be malleable to clinical intervention.

