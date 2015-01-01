Abstract

Lane change behavior disrupts traffic flow and increases the potential for traffic conflicts, especially on expressway weaving segments. Focusing on the diversion process, this study incorporating individual driving patterns into conflict prediction and causation analysis can help develop individualized intervention measures to avoid risky diversion behaviors. First, to minimize measurement errors, this study introduces a lane line reconstruction method. Second, several unsupervised clustering methods, including k-means, agglomerative clustering, gaussian mixture, and spectral clustering, are applied to explore diversion patterns. Moreover, machine learning methods, including Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), Attention-based LSTM, eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGB), Support Vector Machine (SVM), and Multilayer Perceptron (MLP), are employed for real-time traffic conflict prediction. Finally, mixed logit models are developed using pre-conflict condition data to investigate the causal mechanisms of traffic conflicts. The results indicate that the K-means algorithm with four clusters exhibits the highest Calinski-Harabasz and Silhouette scores and the lowest Davies-Bouldin scores. With superior classification accuracy and generalization ability, the LSTM is used to develop the personalized traffic conflict prediction model. Sensitivity analysis indicates that incorporating the diversion patterns into the LSTM model results in an improvement of 3.64% in Accuracy, 7.15% in Precision, and 1.34% in Recall.



RESULTS from the four mixed logit models indicate significant differences in factors contributing to traffic conflicts within each diversion pattern. For instance, increasing the speed difference between the target vehicle and the right preceding vehicle benefits traffic conflict during acceleration diversions but decreases the likelihood of traffic conflicts during deceleration diversions. These results can help traffic engineers propose individualized solutions to reduce unsafe diversion behavior.

