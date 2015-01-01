SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chadwick SB, Woerner J, Schrimshaw EW. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.1093/aje/kwae126

PMID

38897985

Abstract

Dating abuse research on lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) populations tends to aggregate LGB participants for comparisons with heterosexuals and often excludes non-assaultive dating abuse and abuse that takes place on online dating applications. In the present study, we used the Pew Research Center's 2019 American Trends Panel Wave 56 dataset (N = 4712) to compare ever experiencing several types of non-assaultive on- and offline dating abuse between bisexual women (n = 402), lesbian women (n = 207), heterosexual women (n = 1802), bisexual men (n = 225), gay men (n = 575), and heterosexual men (n = 1501). We found that gay men and bisexual women generally had the greatest odds of experiencing online dating abuse. Bisexual and heterosexual women had the greatest odds of experiencing some offline abuse (e.g., being touched in an uncomfortable way), but gay men and bisexual women and men had the greatest odds of experiencing other offline abuse (e.g., having their contact information or a sexual image of them shared non-consensually).

FINDINGS highlight how assessments of non-assaultive dating abuse in on- and offline contexts via analyses of more specified gender/sex/ual identity groups can broaden understandings of dating abuse victimization, especially among sexual minority populations.


Language: en

Keywords

IPV; LGBTQ; psychological abuse; dating abuse; dating apps

