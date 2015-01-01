Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the clinical features and refracture rates among patients with high- and very-high-risk osteoporosis in Colombia, highlighting diagnostic and treatment gaps.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted using the medical records of patients aged ≥ 50 years who experienced fragility fractures between 2003 and 2022. Clinical and demographic characteristics at the time of the initial fracture were analyzed, as well as the subsequent imminent risk (refracture rate) and the diagnosis and treatment gap.



RESULTS: 303.982 fragility fractures occurred, and only 5.3% of patients were diagnosed with osteoporosis upon discharge. The most prevalent index fractures were forearm, vertebral, rib, and hip. Only 17.8% of the cohort had a matched osteoporosis diagnosis, indicating a low healthcare capture. Among the diagnosed patients, 10.08% were classified as high- and very high-risk of fracture, predominantly women with a mean age of 73 years. Comorbidities included diabetes, Sjögren's syndrome, and heart failure. The prevalence of osteoporosis has increased significantly from 2004 to 2022, possibly due to improved detection methods, an aging population, or a combination of both. Despite this increase, treatment delay was evident. Refractures affected 70.5% of the patients, with forearm, hip, humerus, and vertebral fractures being the most common, with a mean time of refracture of 7 months.



CONCLUSION: Significant delays were observed in the diagnosis and treatment of fragility fractures. Colombia's government and health system must address osteoporosis by implementing national policies that prioritize osteoporosis and fragility fracture prevention and reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment.

