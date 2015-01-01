|
Betancur JF, Pérez LE, Bolaños-López JE, Bernal V. Arch. Osteoporos. 2024; 19(1): e52.
38898155
This study examined the clinical characteristics and refracture rates of Colombian patients with high- and very high-risk osteoporosis. This reveals osteoporosis diagnoses and treatment gaps. Only 5.3% of the patients were diagnosed with osteoporosis at discharge and 70.5% had refractures. This finding underscores the need for national policies to enhance osteoporosis prevention and treatment.
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk factors; Retrospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Prevalence; Trends; Osteoporosis; *Osteoporosis/epidemiology/diagnosis/complications; *Osteoporotic Fractures/epidemiology/diagnosis; Colombia/epidemiology; Fragility fracture; Osteoporosis diagnosis; Osteoporosis treatment; Risk Assessment/methods; Therapeutic