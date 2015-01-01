Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Wildland firefighters are posited to have a higher suicide rate than general firefighters and the general population. However, the rates and risk factors of suicide among wildland firefighters is not fully understood.



METHODS: For this preregistered study, 564 participants were recruited from Facebook to obtain a final sample of 246 participants with valid data who were current or former wildland firefighters in the United States. Participants completed online measures of suicidal ideation, history of suicidal behaviors, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, problematic alcohol use, and occupational exposure to suicide.



RESULTS: In this sample, 22% of wildland firefighters reported a history of at least one suicide attempt, and 36.7% reported current suicidal ideation. PTSD symptoms, but not problematic alcohol use or exposure to suicide, were positively associated with suicidal ideation and a history of suicide attempts. Additionally, PTSD symptoms explained significantly more variance in suicidal ideation than depression symptoms alone.



CONCLUSIONS: Wildland firefighters demonstrate rates of suicide attempts that exceed those of non-wildland firefighters and of the general population at large. In addition, PTSD symptoms may contribute to suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STB) in this population. This is the largest study of STB in wildland firefighters to date.

Language: en