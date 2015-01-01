Abstract

AIMS: This systematic review aims to summarize the findings of empirical studies conducted in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) examining the relationship between postpartum depression and anxiety, and child developmental outcomes measured at 24 months of child's age.



METHODS: The study was performed as per PRISMA guidelines for a systematic review. EBESCO, ProQuest, PubMed, Science Direct, Google Scholar, and BMJ databases were examined, along with a forward and backward examination of the citations published. The New Ottawa scales (NOS) was used to assess the quality of the studies. The findings of the studies were integrated using a narrative synthesis approach.



RESULTS: The systematic review revealed that there are 14 studies examining the impact of postpartum depression (n=14) and postpartum anxiety (n=2) across different domains of child development in LMICs. Studies varied regarding the severity and duration of maternal depression, the context and nature of evaluation, and motherinfant characteristics which are important to understand the association between postpartum depression and anxiety and infant development. Maternal depression is negatively associated with language development, socio-emotional and behavioural development while its association with motor and cognitive development is inconsistent. The impact of maternal anxiety on infant development was examined in two studies, and both have identified a negative association. However, the results of the current review need to be interpreted within the scope and limitations of the methodologies adopted by each study details of which are elaborated in the manuscript.



CONCLUSION: Postpartum depression and anxiety can have a wide range of effects on child development. Therefore, periodic infant developmental assessments should become part of routine psychiatric evaluation. There is a need for uniform guidelines for conducting studies and reporting data related to postpartum mental health and child development.

