|
Citation
|
Bikova M, Ambugo EA, Tjerbo T, Jalovcic D, Førland O. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2024; 24(1): e750.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38898457
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Assistive technology carries the promise of alleviating public expenditure on long-term care, while at the same time enabling older adults to live more safely at home for as long as possible. Home-dwelling older people receiving reablement and dementia care at their homes are two important target groups for assistive technology. However, the need for help, the type of help and the progression of their needs differ. These two groups are seldom compared even though they are two large groups of service users in Norway and their care needs constitute considerable costs to Norwegian municipalities. The study explores how assistive technology impacts the feeling of safety among these two groups and their family caregivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Safety; Qualitative Research; Norway; Aged, 80 and over; Long-term care; Patient Safety; *Caregivers/psychology; *Independent Living; *Interviews as Topic; *Self-Help Devices/statistics & numerical data; Assistive technology; Dementia care; Dementia/psychology/therapy; Home-dwelling older adults; Reablement