Citation
Dluzniewski A, Casanova MP, Ullrich-French S, Brush CJ, Larkins LW, Baker RT. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2024; 10(2): e001869.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38895645
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The primary purpose of the study was to assess the one-factor and two-factor structure of the Injury Psychological Readiness to Return to Sport Scale (IPRRS) in an injured physically active population using confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) procedures and assess group (ie, sex, age, injury type, athlete status) and longitudinal differences using structural equation modelling (eg, invariance testing).
Language: en
Keywords
Injury; Physical activity; Sport and exercise psychology