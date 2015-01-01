Abstract

This study aimed to analyze whether there is an association between intimate partner violence during pregnancy and time to return to sexual activity after childbirth in the BRISA cohort in São Luís, Maranhão State, Brazil, between 2010 and 2013. This is a longitudinal study conducted with 665 women. Intimate partner violence during pregnancy was measured using an instrument created and validated by the World Health Organization to measure violence against women. Time to return to sexual activity after childbirth was investigated using a structured questionnaire. Logistic regression models were used to analyze whether there is an association between intimate partner violence during pregnancy and time to return to sexual activity after childbirth. The prevalence of violence by an intimate partner during pregnancy was 24.06%. The prevalence of women who returned to sexual activity within 3 months after childbirth was 67.96%. When analyzing the association between exposure and outcome, no association was found in the crude model (OR = 0.88; 95%CI: 0.60-1.30), nor in the adjusted model (OR = 1.00; 95%CI: 0.61-1.63). The study results highlight the importance of providing comprehensive care to women, considering both physical and psychological aspects, since violence has a significant impact on several aspects of women's lives.

Language: pt