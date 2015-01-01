Abstract

The gender paradox in suicide research refers to the phenomenon that while males report higher suicide mortality, females suffer more from suicidal thoughts, leading to higher suicidal risks. This paradox may lead to the misconception that female suicides do not require as much attention. Therefore, there is an urgent need for researchers to shift their perspectives from the current male-centric approach to more inclusive knowledge for female suicidality. Following this, the current commentary emphasizes the importance of identifying and addressing the crucial but overlooked psychosocial factors underlying female suicidality. In addition, the ecological framework is employed as a guiding tool for exploring the intricate interplay of biological, psychological, societal, and cultural factors that are associated with female suicidality, thereby allowing researchers and stakeholders to develop more effective prevention and intervention strategies tailored to women's needs. Overall, this commentary calls for more refined and equitable approaches to suicide prevention that address the needs of individuals for all gender identities.

Language: en