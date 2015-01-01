Abstract

BACKGROUND: A few previous cross-sectional studies investigated correlated factors of suicidal ideation or suicide attempts among suicide prevention hotline callers; however, scarcely any evidence was from a longitudinal study. In addition, it is still unclear whether improvements in some suicide risk factors could reduce the occurrence of subsequent suicidal acts. This longitudinal study focusing on the risk factors for subsequent suicidal acts among adolescent and young adult callers with high suicide risk aims to fill this gap.



METHODS: This study recruited 12-25-year-old high-risk callers to a China nationwide suicide prevention hotline. Potential risk factors, including hopefulness, psychological distress, depression, history of suicide attempts, alcohol or substance misuse, and acute life events, were examined during the index calls, and improvements in hopefulness, psychological distress, and suicide intent were assessed before ending the index calls. The recruited callers were followed up 12 months after their index calls. The primary outcome was the occurrence of suicidal acts (suicide attempts or suicide death) during follow-up. Kaplan-Meier survival curves, log-rank tests, and Cox proportional hazards model were used.



RESULTS: During the follow-up period, 271 of 1656 high-risk adolescent and young adult callers attempted suicide, and seven callers died by suicide. After adjusting for demographic variables, low hopefulness (Hazard Ratio [HR] = 2.03, 95% Confidence Interval [CI]=[1.47, 2.80]) at the beginning of the index call was associated with a higher risk for subsequent suicidal acts, whereas improvements in psychological distress (HR = 0.61, 95%CI [0.41, 0.89]) and suicidal intent (HR = 0.56, 95%CI [0.38, 0.84]) during the index call reduced the risk of subsequent suicidal acts. In addition, alcohol or substance misuse (Model 2, HR = 1.65, 95%CI [1.11, 2.46]) and suicide attempt history(Model 1: one episode, HR = 1.96, 95%CI=[1.05, 3.66]; two or more episodes, HR = 2.81, 95%CI [1.59, 4.96]. Model 2: one episode, HR = 2.26, 95%CI [1.06, 4.82]; two or more episodes: HR = 3.28, 95%CI [1.63, 6.60]) were risk factors for subsequent suicidal acts.



CONCLUSIONS: While suicide prevention hotline operators deliver brief psychological interventions to high-risk adolescent and young adult callers, priority should be given to callers with low hopefulness and to the alleviation of callers' high psychological distress and suicide intent.

