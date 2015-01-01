Abstract

BACKGROUND: The global longevity revolution increased the older adult population, posing unique health and economic challenges with implications for healthcare, especially substance use disorders (SUD).



METHODS: This was a retrospective cohort study of United States older adults, Hispanic and non-Hispanic, who got at least one mental and/or behavioral disorder diagnosis between 2017 and 2021 at age 65 or older. SUD prevalence, prescription frequency changes over time, and comorbidities associated with each medication were compared.



RESULTS: Electronic health records for 356,133 older adults (110,236 Hispanics and 245,897 non-Hispanics) were analyzed. Notably, 79 % of Hispanics fell below the 100 % federal poverty level, compared to 60 % of non-Hispanics (P<.001). Non-Hispanics also had significantly more average encounters (P=.003) and diagnoses (P<.001). Regression analysis on alcohol-related disorders indicated that the odd ratios of being male (OR=2.93, P<.000), and having low income (OR=1.62, P<.000), increase the odds for this SUD, while being Hispanic and primarily speaking Spanish decreases the odds for all SUDs considered in this study.



CONCLUSIONS: This cohort study revealed significant disparities related to social determinants of health between Hispanic and non-Hispanic older adults and emphasizes the need for continuous surveillance of older adults as with SUDs. Differences in comorbidity patterns imply distinct risk factors within each population, influenced by demographic-specific elements. Recognizing these variations is essential for tailoring culturally sensitive prevention, intervention, and treatment strategies to each population's unique needs.

Language: en