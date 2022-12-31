Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to determine the effect of hand-foot exercises on chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy-related pain severity, falls, and quality of life in patients with colorectal cancer.



METHODS: The study was conducted in the outpatient chemotherapy unit of a public hospital between 25 April-31 December 2022. The enrolled 39 patients were randomly assigned to the intervention (n:19) and control (n:20) groups. The hand-foot exercises program was applied to the intervention group in three sessions a day and three days a week fashion for 8 weeks at home. No intervention was applied to the control group other than routine treatment and care. Data were collected through face-to-face interviews in the first interview and the 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th weeks. The exercise program adherence of the intervention group was followed up through telephone/face-to-face interviews in weeks 1-8. Data were collected using the Numerical Pain Rating Scale, Fall Follow-Up Form, the CIPNAT scale, EORTC QLQ-C30 and EORTC QLQ-CR29 scales. Mann-Whitney U Test, Chi-square test, Wilcoxon signed test, and Friedman test were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: The study found that as of week 4th, the intervention group experienced less pain severity than the control group (p < 0.001); at week 8th, the peripheral neuropathy symptoms of the intervention group decreased compared to the control group (p < 0.05); at weeks 2nd,4th,6th,8th, there was no statistically significant difference in falls (p > 0.05); at week 8th, while there was no significant difference between the groups regarding colorectal cancer quality of life (p > 0.05), the overall cancer quality of life improved in the intervention group (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The hand-foot exercises program is effective in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy-related symptoms, pain severity, and overall cancer quality of life. TRIAL REGISTRATION: www. CLINICALTRIALS: gov, NCT05873829.

