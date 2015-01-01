|
Citation
Oehm S, Howe G, Dutton G, Arthur I. Forensic Sci. Int. 2024; 361: e112101.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38896953
Abstract
Gel blasters are currently imported and marketed as children's toys in Australia. Gel blasters closely imitate the appearance of many genuine firearms of all types and are designed to propel small hydrated gel balls of approximately 7-8 mm in diameter, by means of compressed air or gas. They are considered illegal in all states of Australia except Queensland but these items aren't specifically written into most state firearms legislation. However, to be considered as children's toys, they must not exceed the recommended kinetic energy (KE) of 2500 J/m(2) as outlined in the Australian/New Zealand Standard Safety of Toys - Part 1: Safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties (Safety of Toys ASNZS ISO 8124.1:2019) [1]. The aim of this study was to determine if a range of gel blasters would conform to the Australian & New Zealand Standard and have projectiles with kinetic energy of less than 2500 J/m(2). Utilising the testing procedure outlined in ASNZS ISO 8124.1:2019 (Australian/New Zealand Standard Safety of Toys - Part 1: Safety Aspects related to Mechanical and Physical Properties (Safety of Toys ASNZS ISO 8124.1:2019) [1]), a range of gel blasters were tested. In addition, a number of NERF™ toys and airsoft firearms were tested to provide reference between an accepted child's toy and items considered to be a firearm, such as airsoft firearms. A NERF™ toy (commonly referred to as a blaster) fires a foam projectile at very low velocities through direct spring/striker impact to the rear of the dart, battery-powered motorised flywheel, or by compressed air generated by a small piston inside a cylinder. Airsoft firearms are designed to fire hard plastic balls (typically 6 mm in diameter) and can achieve velocities upwards of 90 m/s with the potential to cause injuries to soft tissue.
Language: en
Keywords
Forensic science; Forensic medicine; Kinetic energy; Airsoft firearms; Gel balls; Gel blasters; NERF™ toys; Toy firearms