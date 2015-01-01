|
Citation
|
Yanzeng Z, Keyong Z, Hongmin C, Ziyu L, Pengyu L, Lijing W. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1342221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38894982
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Pilots' safety attitude is crucial for aviation safety. Current research shows a correlation between perceived stress and safety attitude, yet the mechanism underlying this association remains unclear. Against the backdrop of heightened attention to pilots' stress, this study aims to thoroughly explore the inherent connection between pilot safety attitudes and their perceived stress, offering targeted insights into preventing and addressing safety attitude issues arising from pilot stress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Safety; Cognition; Surveys and Questionnaires; China; Attitude; perceived stress; cognitive flexibility; Aviation; mediation effect; *Burnout, Professional/psychology; *Pilots/psychology; job burnout; pilots; safety attitudes; Stress, Psychological/psychology