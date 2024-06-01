|
Citation
Fang JR, Pahwa R, Lyons KE, Zanotto T, Sosnoff JJ. Gait Posture 2024; 113: 139-144.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38897002
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gait impairment is an early marker of Parkinson's disease (PD) and is frequently monitored to evaluate disease progression. Wearable sensors are increasingly being used to quantify gait in the real-world setting among people with PD (pwPD). Particularly, embedding wearables on devices or clothing that are worn daily may represent a useful strategy to improve compliance and regular monitoring of gait. RESEARCH QUESTION: The current investigation examined the validity of innovative smart glasses to measure gait among pwPD.
Keywords
Validity; Parkinson’s disease; Gait; Clinic activities; Gait disorders; Wearable sensors