Citation
Brown DS, McNelly S, Meinhart M, Sesay I, Poulton C, Stark L. Glob. Health Res. Policy 2024; 9(1): e21.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38898516
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Little is known regarding economic impacts of intimate partner violence (IPV) in humanitarian settings, especially the labor market burden. Examining costs of IPV beyond the health burden may provide new information to help with resource allocation for addressing IPV, including within conflict zones. This paper measures the incidence and prevalence of different types of IPV, the potential relationship between IPV and labor market activity, and estimating the cost of these IPV-associated labor market differentials.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Economics; Adolescent; Incidence; Violence; Young Adult; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; *Intimate Partner Violence/statistics & numerical data/economics; Costing; Employment/statistics & numerical data; Humanitarian; Nigeria/epidemiology