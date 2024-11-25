Abstract

Suicide is a major public health priority, and its molecular mechanisms appear to be related to glial abnormalities and specific transcriptional changes. This study aimed to identify and synthesize evidence of the relationship between glial dysfunction and suicidal behavior to understand the neurobiology of suicide. As of 26 January 2024, 46 articles that met the inclusion criteria were identified by searching PubMed and ISI Web of Science. Most postmortem studies, including 30 brain regions, have determined no density or number of total Nissl-glial cell changes in suicidal patients with major psychiatric disorders. There were 17 astrocytic, 14 microglial, and 9 oligodendroglial studies using specific markers of each glial cell and further on their specific gene expression. Those studies suggest that astrocytic and oligodendroglial cells lost but activated microglia in suicides with affective disorder, bipolar disorders, major depression disorders, or schizophrenia in comparison with non-suicided patients and non-psychiatric controls. Although the data from previous studies remain complex and cannot fully explain the effects of glial cell dysfunction related to suicidal behaviors, they provide risk directions potentially leading to suicide prevention.

