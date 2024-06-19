SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Int. J. Sports Physiol. Perform. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Human Kinetics Publishers)

DOI

10.1123/ijspp.2024-0251

PMID

38897576

Abstract

An error appeared in the following article:

Lövdal, SS, Den Hartigh, RJR, Azzopardi, G. Injury prediction in competitive runners with machine learning. Int J Sports Physiol Perform. 2021;16(10):1522-1531. https://doi.org/10.1123/ijspp.2020-0518

In Figure 1, on page 1524, the days in panel A, representing the "day" approach, were ordered from Day 6 on the left to Day 0 on the right, instead of Day 0 to Day 6 from left to right. It was noted that Day 0 corresponded to the day before the injury, while in the authors' data set the day before the injury is Day 6. This has been corrected in Figure 1, as well as in the text (on pp. 1524 [third paragraph under "Feature Construction"] and 1530 [third paragraph under "Practical Applications"]) and the captions for Figures 4, 5A, and 5B, on June 19, 2024. The authors apologize for the error.


Language: en
