Bottaro R, Faraci P. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38897306
BACKGROUND: The assessment of hopelessness plays a significant role in preventing various psychological disorders and major life events within the general population. However, the psychometric properties of the Beck Hopelessness Scale (BHS) have been a subject of controversy, primarily studied in clinical groups. The aim of the present study was to gain new psychometric insights and propose a new short version of the BHS for the general population using the Item Response Theory (IRT) approach.
Language: en
Beck Hopelessness Scale; Item response theory; Short version