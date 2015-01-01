|
Citation
|
Ockerman KM, Mardourian M, Han SH, Sorice-Virk S, Ching J. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38895945
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physician burnout and poor mental health are highly prevalent issues within the surgical community. Authenticity, defined as the degree to which individuals align their actions with their true selves, has been identified as a potential factor facilitating positive mental health. This study explores the impact of authenticity on burnout, depression, and suicide among surgeons. STUDY DESIGN: Members of the department of surgery at a large academic medical center were sent an anonymous survey between April to May 2023. The survey evaluated authenticity using Authenticity Scale, depression using Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9), burnout using Copenhagen Burnout Inventory, and suicidality using Ask-Suicide Screening Questions (ASQ) tool.
Language: en