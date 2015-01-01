Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physician burnout and poor mental health are highly prevalent issues within the surgical community. Authenticity, defined as the degree to which individuals align their actions with their true selves, has been identified as a potential factor facilitating positive mental health. This study explores the impact of authenticity on burnout, depression, and suicide among surgeons. STUDY DESIGN: Members of the department of surgery at a large academic medical center were sent an anonymous survey between April to May 2023. The survey evaluated authenticity using Authenticity Scale, depression using Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9), burnout using Copenhagen Burnout Inventory, and suicidality using Ask-Suicide Screening Questions (ASQ) tool.



RESULTS: Of the 170 surgeons, 94 (55.3%) completed the survey. Higher Authentic Living scores (ALS) correlated with reduced burnout (r=-0.21, p=0.047) and depression (r=-0.37, p=0.0002). Conversely, higher Accepting External Influence (AEI) were associated with increased depression (r=0.23, p=0.023) and higher Self-Alienation (ASA) were associated with increased burnout (r=0.43, p<0.0001) and depression (r=0.48, p<0.0001). While authenticity domain scores were not significantly associated with ASQ, specific AEI and ASA questions indicated an elevated odds ratio (p=0.029 and p=0.010 respectively) of a positive ASQ. ALS increased with advancement in professional rank (p=0.007), while AEI (p=0.0001), ASA (p=0.003), depression (p=0.014), and ASQ (p=0.02) decreased.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, higher authenticity was associated with a lower likelihood of burnout and depression among surgeons. This study contributes valuable insights into the development of targeted intervention and support mechanisms aimed at promoting authenticity and mental health within the surgical profession.

Language: en