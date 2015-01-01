Abstract

Despite the growing incidence of burn injuries globally and the advancements in physical recovery, the psychological aspect of burn trauma recovery remains inadequately addressed. This review aims to consolidate existing literature posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression in adult burn survivors, recognizing the need for a holistic approach to burn recovery that encompasses both physical and mental health. The comprehensive analysis of 156 studies revealed significant variations in methodological approaches, leading to challenges in creating standardized protocols for mental health assessment in burn care. Key findings include the identification of a wide range of psychological assessment tools and a substantial research gap in low and middle-income countries, where the majority of burn injuries occur. Only 7.0% of the studies assessed interventions for PTSD or depression, indicating a lack of focus on treatment modalities. The studies identified demographic factors, patient history, psychosocial factors, burn injury characteristics, and treatment course as risk factors for PTSD and depression post-burn injury. The review highlights the need for early screening, intervention, and attention to subjective experiences related to burn injury, as these are strong predictors of long-term psychological distress. It also emphasizes the complexity of addressing psychological distress in burn survivors and the need for more standardized practices in assessing PTSD and depression specific to this population.

Language: en