Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study examines the relationship between physical and mental function and frailty, independently and in conjunction with polypharmacy, among older adults.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study consisted of 368 participants aged ≥60 years. The participants were categorized into either robust or frail groups using Fried's frailty phenotype. Physical functions were assessed using grip strength, gait speed, Timed Up and Go (TUG), the Five Chair Sit to Stand Test (FCSST) and the Six-Minute Walk Test (SMWT). Mental functions were assessed using cognitive function and depression. Cognitive function was measured using Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Depression was assessed with the Korean version of the Short Geriatric Depression Scale (SGDS).



RESULTS: The mean age of study population was 75.4 years. In this population, we identified 78.8% (n = 290) robust participants and 21.2% (n = 78) frail participants. The study examined frailty status (frail vs. non-frail) and frailty with and without polypharmacy using multivariate logistic regressions, adjusting for age and sex. In the logistic regression model estimating the risk of frailty, after adjustments for age, sex, BMI, and number of medications, individuals with low SMWT showed a significantly increased risk of frailty, with an odds ratio (OR) of 8.66 and a 95% confidence interval (CI) of 4.55-16.48. Additionally, global cognitive function was associated with a 1.97-fold increase in frailty risk (95% CI: 1.02-3.67). Moreover, in models adjusted for age, sex, and BMI to assess frailty risk linked to polypharmacy, the TUG, SMWT, and SGDS all showed increased risks, with ORs of 3.65 (95% CI: 1.07-12.47), 5.06 (95% CI: 1.40-18.32), and 5.71 (95% CI: 1.79-18.18), respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Physical function (SMWT, FCSST, TUG) and mental function (depression, cognition) were associated with frailty. By comprehensively examining these factors, we will gain valuable insights into frailty and enable more precise strategies for intervention and prevention.

Language: en