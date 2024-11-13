Abstract

Background/Objectives: Identity disruption is a key feature of borderline personality disorder (BPD), characterized by disturbances in self-image. This study aimed to use the Dimensions of Identity Development Scale (DIDS) in a population aged 16-25, to assess differences in identity status and correlations with BPD features as well as whether a correlation exists between the BPD features, the scores obtained on the DIDS and the scores of the different dimensions of this disorder.



METHODS: We analyzed data from 132 individuals: 44 with BPD using the Diagnostic Interview for Borderline-Revised (DIB-R). Statistical analyses included quantile regression to determine the differences in the DIDS after adjusting for confounding factors identified during group comparisons and Spearman correlation between the DIDS, the BPD features and the DIB-R.



RESULTS: Results indicated significantly lower DIDS scores in the BPD group, particularly in commitment making, exploration breadth (EB), identity with commitment (IM) and ruminative exploration (RE). After adjusting, only EB differs significantly between the two groups. All dimensions of the DIDS except for the exploration in depth (ED) are correlated with BPD features. Significant correlations could be demonstrated between cognitive dimension and ED, between the total DIDS and the number of suicide attempt (SA) and between the IM and the number of SA.



CONCLUSIONS: Our clinical sample showed distinct identity formation compared to controls, with a lower EB associated with BPD. RE correlated with BPD, suggesting that the individuals engage in repetitive exploratory processes. SA was negatively associated with overall identity development and commitment, indicating impulsive behaviors in BPD intersect with identity struggles.

