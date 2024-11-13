|
Mungo A, Delhaye M, Blondiau C, Hein M. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(11).
Background/Objectives: Identity disruption is a key feature of borderline personality disorder (BPD), characterized by disturbances in self-image. This study aimed to use the Dimensions of Identity Development Scale (DIDS) in a population aged 16-25, to assess differences in identity status and correlations with BPD features as well as whether a correlation exists between the BPD features, the scores obtained on the DIDS and the scores of the different dimensions of this disorder.
development; identity; borderline personality disorder; young adult; DIDS; impulsive behaviors