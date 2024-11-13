SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Obuobi-Donkor G, Shalaby R, Agyapong B, Da Luz Dias R, Agyapong VIO. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(11).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm13113234

PMID

38892945

PMCID

PMC11172488

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Wildfires have become increasingly prevalent in various regions, resulting in substantial environmental and psychological consequences that have garnered increasing attention.

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to examine the prevalence of likely Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and explore the determinants of likely GAD during the wildfires in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

METHODS: Data were collected online through a cross-sectional survey from 14 May-23 June 2023. Alberta and Nova Scotia participants self-subscribed to the program by texting 'HopeAB' or 'HopeNS' to a short code, respectively. The GAD-7-validated tool was used to collect information on likely GAD.

RESULTS: This study included 298 respondents while one hundred and twelve respondents lived in a region of Alberta/Nova Scotia affected by the wildfires (37.7%). The prevalence of likely GAD among the respondents was 41.9%. Respondents who lived in a region of Alberta/Nova Scotia recently impacted by the wildfires were twice as likely to experience GAD symptoms (OR = 2.4; 95% C.I. 1.3-4.3).

CONCLUSIONS: The study's identification of a statistically significant relationship between residing in a wildfire-impacted region and likely GAD shows the association between environmental and psychological well-being. However, the relatively small sample size and self-reported assessment of GAD symptoms may limit the generalizability of the findings. Further research involving a larger sample size delving into potential predictors could facilitate strategies for mitigating the mental health consequences of natural disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

anxiety; Alberta; Nova Scotia; region of residence; wildfire

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print