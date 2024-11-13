Abstract

BACKGROUND: Blunt traumatic aortic injury (BTAI) is a potentially fatal condition, typically resulting from high-velocity trauma. To date, little is known about this type of injury among skiers, who form the largest patient cohort with aortic injuries in the alpine region of Tyrol, Austria.



METHODS: This retrospective, single-center study at the University Hospital of Innsbruck analyzed patients who underwent endovascular treatment for blunt traumatic aortic injury from 2005 to 2023. Patient data were extracted from electronic and digitalized medical history records. Subsequent analyses compared the baseline characteristics and clinical results of the skiing accident (SA) group to the motor vehicle accident (MVA) group.



RESULTS: A total of 48 BTAI patients receiving TEVAR were included, 25 (52%) from SAs versus 23 (48%) from MVAs, who were predominantly male (92% vs. 78.3%). Despite similar preoperative risk profiles and ASA Scores (1.44 vs. 1.74) and no marked differences in BTAI injury grades or the affected aortic zones, significant disparities emerged: the SA group experienced shorter median ICU stays (3 vs. 11 days, p = 0.0007), fewer concomitant injuries (5 vs. 7, p = 0.005), and lower Injury Severity Scores (ISSs) (29 vs. 33, p = 0.003) than their MVA counterparts. The presence of rib fractures alongside other thoracic injuries, such as lung injury, pneumothorax, or hemothorax, was strongly correlated with BTAI in patients following skiing accidents (OR = 128.5).



CONCLUSIONS: The injury severities and locations of BTAI in SA patients were comparable to those in MVA patients, indicating similar mechanisms of thoracic trauma. However, the SA patients experienced fewer concurrent pelvic and extremity fractures, had less post-procedural morbidity, and required shorter ICU stays. The presence of rib fractures combined with other thoracic injuries strongly suggests BTAI. These indicators should lead to prompt imaging and appropriate therapy.

