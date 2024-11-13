|
Hörauf JA, Woschek M, Schindler CR, Verboket RD, Lustenberger T, Marzi I, Störmann P. J. Clin. Med. 2024; 13(11).
DOI
PMID
38893044
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Scientific studies on severely injured patients commonly utilize the Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) and the Injury Severity Score (ISS) for injury assessment and to characterize trauma cohorts. However, due to potential deterioration (e.g., in the case of an increasing hemorrhage) during the clinical course, the assessment of injury severity in traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be challenging. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether and to what extent the worsening of TBI affects the AIS and ISS.
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; quality control; reliability; polytrauma; injury severity score