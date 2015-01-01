Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is linked to self-reported liver disease in adulthood. However, specific diagnostic entities, e.g., metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) as the most frequent chronic liver disease, and sex-differences have previously not been considered.



METHODS: Cross-sectional analyses were conducted in 4188 adults from a population-based cohort in Northeastern Germany after excluding individuals with excessive alcohol consumption, cirrhosis, or chronic viral hepatitis. CM-exposure was assessed using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Liver-related outcomes included serologic liver enzymes, fibrosis-4 score (FIB-4) and, in 1863 subjects who underwent magnetic resonance imaging examination, liver fat content. Sex-stratified linear regression and logistic regression models predicting liver-related outcomes and risk for MASLD, respectively, from overall CTQ scores were adjusted for age, school education, alcohol consumption, and waist circumference. Exploratory analyses investigated effects of CTQ-subscales on liver-related outcomes and risk for MASLD.



RESULTS: In both sexes, overall CM-exposure was associated with higher levels of serum aspartate aminotransferase and FIB-4 score. In men, effects were mainly driven by physical abuse, and in women by emotional neglect. Only in men, overall CM-exposure (β = 0.70, 95%-CI 0.26-1.13, p = 0.002) and four CTQ-subscales were associated with greater liver fat content, and physical abuse (aOR = 1.22, 95%-CI 1.02-1.46, p = 0.034) and physical neglect (aOR = 1.25, 95%-CI 1.04-1.49, p = 0.015) were associated with higher risk for MASLD.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest sex differences in the association between CM and objective serum and imaging markers of MASLD in adulthood. For men especially, a history of CM-exposure may increase risk of developing MASLD in adulthood.

Language: en