Florez M, Roberge E, Ostrowski J. J. Sport Rehab. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38897575
CLINICAL SCENARIO: As of 2020, the lifetime prevalence of at least one self-reported concussion is 24.6%. Athletic trainers in all settings work with patients who are at risk of sustaining a concussion or mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and developing persistent postconcussive symptoms. Aerobic exercise is emerging as an intervention for decreasing symptoms in patients who have sustained mTBI; however, the majority of research has been performed on pediatric patients. It is of interest whether aerobic exercise is an effective intervention for adult patients with mTBI.
concussion; cardiovascular exercise; postconcussion