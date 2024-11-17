Abstract

As an important part of head protection equipment, research on the material and structural application of helmet liners has always been one of the hotspots in the field of helmets. This paper first discusses common helmet liner materials, including traditional polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, etc., as well as newly emerging anisotropic materials, polymer nanocomposites, etc. Secondly, the design concept of the helmet liner structure is discussed, including the use of a multi-layer structure, the addition of geometric irregular bubbles to enhance the energy absorption effect, and the introduction of new manufacturing processes, such as additive manufacturing technology, to realize the preparation of complex structures. Then, the application of biomimetic structures to helmet liner design is analyzed, such as the design of helmet liner structures with more energy absorption properties based on biological tissue structures. On this basis, we propose extending the concept of bionic structural design to the fusion of plant stalks and animal skeletal structures, and combining additive manufacturing technology to significantly reduce energy loss during elastic yield energy absorption, thus developing a reusable helmet that provides a research direction for future helmet liner materials and structural applications.

Language: en