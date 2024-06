Abstract

BACKGROUND Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas and causes tissue damage through oxidative stress. We aimed to investigate the protective value of curcumin in CO poisoning. MATERIAL AND METHODS Twenty-four female Spraque Dawley rats were divided into 4 subgroups: controls (n=6), curcumin group (n=6), CO group (n=6), and curcumin+CO group (n=6). The experimental group was exposed to 3 L/min of CO gas at 3000 ppm. Curcumin was administered intraperitoneally at a dosage of 50 mg/kg. Hippocampal tissues were removed and separated for biochemical and immunohistochemical analysis. Tissue malondialdehyde (MDA) levels, nitric oxide (NO) levels, and superoxide dismutase (SOD) and catalase (CAT) activities were assayed spectrophotometrically, and serum asymmetric dimethylarginine (ADMA) were measured using the ELISA technique. Tissue Bcl-2 levels were detected by the immunohistochemistry method.



RESULTS Tissue CAT and SOD activities and NO levels were significantly lower, and MDA and serum ADMA levels were higher in the CO group than in the control group (P<0.001). The curcumin+CO group had higher CAT activities (P=0.007) and lower MDA than the CO group (P<0.001) and higher ADMA levels than the control group (P=0.023). However, there was no significant difference observed for tissue SOD activity or NO levels between these 2 groups. In the curcumin+CO group, the Bcl-2 level was higher than that in the CO group (P=0.017).



CONCLUSIONS The positive effect of curcumin on CAT activities, together with suppression of MDA levels, has shown that curcumin may have a protective effect against CO poisoning.

