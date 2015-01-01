Abstract

Functional independence of the transversus abdominis (TrA) from other trunk muscles for postural control is still unclear. This study aimed to clarify the specific function of the TrA to control standing posture by vibratory stimulation of the triceps surae. Fifteen men participated in this study. Muscle activity of the TrA, internal oblique, lumbar multifidus, gluteus maximus, rectus femoris, biceps femoris, gastrocnemius, and tibialis anterior was measured using fine-wire and surface electrodes. Participants were asked to maintain a quiet standing posture with and without vibration of the triceps surae, which induced a kinesthetic illusion and the concomitant backward sway of the body. The muscle activity of each muscle for 10 s was extracted with and without vibration. The muscle activity levels were compared between the conditions by a paired t-test or Wilcoxon signed-rank test. The activity of the TrA and rectus femoris was increased, whereas the internal oblique showed no change as a result of the induced kinesthetic illusion. In addition, the activity of the multifidus and biceps femoris was decreased. The TrA and rectus femoris could contribute to control the backward sway of the body. Furthermore, the TrA may have functional independence from the internal oblique during standing postural control. These results warrant further study in patients with low back pain.

Language: en