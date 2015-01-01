SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jack AI, Digney HT, Bell CA, Grossman SN, McPherson JI, Saleem GT, Haider MN, Leddy JJ, Willer BS, Balcer LJ, Galetta SL, Busis NA, Torres DM. Neurol. Clin. Pract. 2024; 14(5): e200328.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1212/CPJ.0000000000200328

38895642

PMC11182663

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: We determined inter-modality (in-person vs telemedicine examination) and inter-rater agreement for telemedicine assessments (2 different examiners) using the Telemedicine Buffalo Concussion Physical Examination (Tele-BCPE), a standardized concussion examination designed for remote use.

METHODS: Patients referred for an initial evaluation for concussion were invited to participate. Participants had a brief initial assessment by the treating neurologist. After a patient granted informed consent to participate in the study, the treating neurologist obtained a concussion-related history before leaving the examination room. Using the Tele-BCPE, 2 virtual examinations in no specific sequence were then performed from nearby rooms by the treating neurologist and another neurologist. After the 2 telemedicine examinations, the treating physician returned to the examination room to perform the in-person examination. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) determined inter-modality validity (in-person vs remote examination by the same examiner) and inter-rater reliability (between remote examinations done by 2 examiners) of overall scores of the Tele-BCPE within the comparison datasets. Cohen's kappa, κ, measured levels of agreement of dichotomous ratings (abnormality present vs absent) on individual components of the Tele-BCPE to determine inter-modality and inter-rater agreement.

RESULTS: For total scores of the Tele-BCPE, both inter-modality agreement (ICC = 0.95 [95% CI 0.86-0.98, p < 0.001]) and inter-rater agreement (ICC = 0.88 [95% CI 0.71-0.95, p < 0.001]) were reliable (ICC >0.70). There was at least substantial inter-modality agreement (κ ≥ 0.61) for 25 of 29 examination elements. For inter-rater agreement (2 telemedicine examinations), there was at least substantial agreement for 8 of 29 examination elements.

DISCUSSION: Our study demonstrates that the Tele-BCPE yielded consistent clinical results, whether conducted in-person or virtually by the same examiner, or when performed virtually by 2 different examiners. The Tele-BCPE is a valid indicator of neurologic examination findings as determined by an in-person concussion assessment. The Tele-BCPE may also be performed with excellent levels of reliability by neurologists with different training and backgrounds in the virtual setting. These findings suggest that a combination of in-person and telemedicine modalities, or involvement of 2 telemedicine examiners for the same patient, can provide consistent concussion assessments across the continuum of care.


