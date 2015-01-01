Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The study aimed to create a Polish version of the Gender-Sensitive Depression Screening (GSDS-26) by AM Möller-Leimkühler and to assess its validity and reliability. The tool measures the overall level of depression and the following factors: depressiveness, stress perception, aggressiveness, emotional control, alcohol consumption, and risky behavior. The relationships between depression measured by the GSDS 25 and the subjects' adjustment to stereotypical male roles were also checked.



METHODS: The study included 1,087 participants - 746 men and 341 women from a nonclinical group. In addition to the adapted method, the Beck's Depression Inventory (BDI), Gotland Male Depression Scale (GMDS) by Rutz and Conformity to Masculine Norms Inventory (CMNI-22) by Mahalik were used.



RESULTS: The results of the exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis confirmed the adopted six-factor structure. Cronbach's alpha coefficients were satisfactory and comparable to the original version, i.e., the overall score was α = 0.92, the score for five of the six subscales α was between 0.80 and 0.85, and for the alcohol consumption subscale α = 0.63. The GSDS-26 scores, as in the original, showed weak to moderate associations with the subjects' adjustment to stereotypical male roles.



CONCLUSIONS: The GSDS-26 has satisfactory psychometric properties and is suitable for use in studies of levels of depression specific to men.

Language: pl