Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to understand the meanings of violence internalized throughout life by older adults living in rural areas.



METHODS: a qualitative study, anchored in the Symbolic Interactionism theoretical framework and the Grounded Theory methodological framework in the constructivist aspect. Data collection occurred through individual interviews. Data were coded using the Atlas.ti software.



RESULTS: it was possible to identify that the context of rural areas strengthens patriarchy culture as well as contributing to violence silence and naturalization. It was also found that violence is a product of social inequality and gender inequality.



FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: older adults living in rural areas internalized the violence suffered in a unique way, and this scenario's specific aspects can increase intra-family abuse, as there is a patriarchal culture that promotes social and gender inequality.

Language: pt