Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a potential high-risk condition, but appropriate care pathways, including prehospital triage and primary referral to a specialised neurosurgical centre, can improve neurological outcome and survival. The care pathway starts with layman triage, wherein the patient or bystander decides whether to contact a general practitioner (GP) or emergency services (1-1-2 call) as an entryway into the health care system. The GP or 112-health care professional then decides on the level of urgency and dispatches emergency medical services (EMS) when needed. Finally, a decision is made regarding referral of the TBI patient to a specialised neurotrauma centre or a local hospital. Recent studies have shown that injuries are generally more severe in patients entering the health care system through EMS (112-calls) than through GPs; however, no information exists on whether mortality and morbidity outcomes differ depending on the referral choice. The aim of this study was to examine triage pathways, including the method of entry into the health care system, as well as patient characteristics and place of primary referral, to determine the associated 30-day and 1-year mortality rates in TBI patients with confirmed intracranial lesions.



METHODS: This retrospective observational population-based follow-up study was conducted in the Central Denmark Region from 1 February 2017 to 31 January 2019. We included all adult patients who contacted hospitals and were ascribed a predefined TBI ICD-10 diagnosis code in the Danish National Patient Register. The obtained TBI cohort was merged with prehospital data from the Prehospital Emergency Medical Services, Central Denmark Region, and vital status from the Danish Civil Registration System. Binary logistic regression analysis of mortality was conducted. In all patients with TBI (including concussions), the primary outcome was primary referral to a specialised centre based on mode of entry ('GP/HCP', '112-call' or 'Unreferred') into the health care system. In the subgroup of patients with confirmed intracranial lesions, the secondary outcomes were the relative risk of death at day 30 and 1 year based on the place of primary referral.



RESULTS: Of 5,257 first TBI hospital contacts of adult patients included in the cohort, 1,430 (27.2%) entered the health care system via 1-1-2 emergency medical calls. TBI patients triaged by 112-calls were more likely to receive the highest level of emergency response (15.6% vs. 50.3%; p < 0.001) and second-tier resources and were more frequently referred directly to a specialised centre than were patients entering through GPs or other health care personnel. In the subgroup of 1188/5257 (22.4%) patients with confirmed intracranial lesions, we found no difference in the risk ratio of 30 day (RR 1.04 (95%CI 0.65-1.63)) or 1 year (RR 0.96 (95%CI 0.72-1.25)) all-cause mortality between patients primarily referred to a regional hospital or to a specialised centre when adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, antiplatelet/anticoagulant treatment and type of intracranial lesions.



CONCLUSION: TBI patients mainly enter the health system by contact with GPs or other health care professionals. However, patients entering through 112-calls are more frequently triaged directly to specialised centres. We were unable to demonstrate any significant difference in the adjusted 30-day and 1-year mortality based on e primary referral to a specialised centre. The inability to demonstrate an effect on mortality based on primary referral to a specialised centre may reflect a lack of clinical data in the registries used. Considerable differences may exist in nondocumented baseline characteristics (i.e., GCS, blood pressure and injury severity) between the groups and may limit conclusions about differences in mortality. Further research providing high-quality evidence on the effect of primary referral is needed to secure early neurosurgical interventions in TBI patients.

