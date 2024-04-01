Abstract

On April 1, 2024, essential parts of the Cannabis Act (CanG) came into force [1]. Cannabis is no longer a narcotic and its consumption and private cultivation are permitted under certain conditions under the Consumer Cannabis Act (KCanG). Cannabis for medical purposes will in future be regulated in a separate law, the law on the supply of cannabis for medical and medical-scientific purposes (Medical Cannabis Act [MedCanG]). In the future, the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes in Germany will be possible under the MedCanG regulations for anyone who can produce cannabis in pharmacopoeia quality. ..



Am 01.04.2024 sind wesentliche Teile des Cannabisgesetzes (CanG) in Kraft getreten [1]. Cannabis ist nicht länger Betäubungsmittel und der Konsum sowie der private Anbau werden unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen nach dem Konsum-Cannabisgesetz (KCanG) erlaubt. Cannabis zu medizinischen Zwecken wird zukünftig in einem eigenen Gesetz, dem Gesetz zur Versorgung mit Cannabis zu medizinischen und medizinisch-wissenschaftlichen Zwecken (Medizinal-Cannabisgesetz [MedCanG]), geregelt. Der Anbau von Cannabis zu medizinischen Zwecken in Deutschland wird zukünftig allen nach den Regelungen des MedCanG möglich sein, die Cannabis in Arzneibuchqualität herstellen können. ...

