Abstract

The EmoWear dataset provides a bridge to explore Emotion Recognition (ER) via Seismocardiography (SCG), the measurement of small cardio-respiratory induced vibrations on the chest wall through Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs). We recorded Accelerometer (ACC), Gyroscope (GYRO), Electrocardiography (ECG), Blood Volume Pulse (BVP), Respiration (RSP), Electrodermal Activity (EDA), and Skin Temperature (SKT) data from 49 participants who watched validated emotionally stimulating video clips. They self-assessed their emotional valence, arousal, and dominance, as well as extra questions about the video clips. Also, we asked the participants to walk, talk, and drink, so that researchers can detect gait, voice, and swallowing using the same IMU. We demonstrate the effectiveness of emotion stimulation with statistical methods and verify the quality of the collected signals through signal-to-noise ratio and correlation analysis. EmoWear can be used for ER via SCG, ER during gait, multi-modal ER, and the study of IMUs for context-awareness. Targeted contextual information include emotions, gait, voice activity, and drinking, all having the potential to be sensed via a single IMU.

